Frances McCall, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances McCall, 84, passed away February 9, 2020 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia with family by her side.

She was born November 28, 1935 in Thomas, West Virginia, daughter of the late, Costantino and Carmela DelSignore Latanzio.

Although currently residing in Charlottesville, Virginia, Fran was a longtime resident of East Palestine. She was a 1953 graduate of New Waterford High School and a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

She worked as the parish Secretary for the church and also was employed as secretary for East Palestine Schools. She was a proud member of the Women’s All-American Baseball League, the Ft. Wayne Daisies and was a devoted coach’s wife.

Fran is survived by her son Michael McCall of Charlottesville, Virginia; grandchildren, Keely (Mike) Vitale of Arlington, Virginia, Riley McCall, Pearse McCall and Owen McCall all of Charlottesville, Virginia and great grandchildren, twins Tommie Vitale and Charlie Vitale.

Besides her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Thomas “Colonel” McCall, March 2019, her parents and a brother, Ralph Latanzio in 1982.

The family will receive friends Friday evening, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes in East Palestine with Father Christopher Cicero officiating.

A private interment will follow at St. Mary’s cemetery in East Palestine.

Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.