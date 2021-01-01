Frances Louise Singleton, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Louise Singleton, 81, of 36 W Church Street, Niles, departed this life Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 6:07 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born January 23, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Albert and Edna Johnson Prayor, coming to the area ten years ago.

She was employed with Americor After School Program for ten years as a Tutor, retiring in 2010. She also was an LPN for Youngstown Osteopathic and St. Elizabeth Hospitals. She graduated in 1957 from The Rayen School and in 1959 from Choffin Nursing School and studied Elementary Education at YSU.

She was a member of St. Augustine Church and enjoyed bowling, crocheting, cooking and traveling. She was a member of AARP, Northside Eagle Eyes, Ebony Life Line Sportmans and various community activities.

She leaves to mourn one son, Rayfield (Malinda) Allen Singleton of Youngstown; one daughter, Ms. Jeanette Marie Singleton of Warren; one brother, Albert Prayor of Chicago, Illinois; two grandchildren, Juwan Marbury and Ms. Marseah Frances (Aaron) Coleman, both of Warren; one God daughter, Ms. Sylvia Day of Girard and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Edmund Prayor.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

