Frances J. Kirk, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances J. Kirk, 79, of Atlanta and formerly of Warren, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11:10 p.m., in Emory University Hospital Midtown, following complications following open heart surgery.

She was born on April 28, 1940, in Warren, the daughter of the late Reynolds Allen Blackburn and Vernell Jarrett.

Frances attended Howland High School and was involved in 4-H and Vista Organization.

She had various jobs, working at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, area nursing homes and the TNT Bar.

Frances enjoyed sewing, taking care of flowers and spending time with her family. She loved butterflies. Frances truly lived life to its fullest.

Fond memories of Frances will be cherished by two brothers, Reynolds, Jr. and Donald Blackburn, both of Warren; a sister, Barbara Logan of Columbus; five sons, Anthony of Las Vegas, Andrew of South Carolina, Maurice and Ashley, both of Warren and Willie, Jr., of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; four daughters, Elmira Kirk of Warren, Katherine Keith of Hinesville, Georgia, Shelley Stokes of Warren and Kimberly Young of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Frances was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth “Kenny” Blackburn.

Services will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Pastor Melvin Howard, Sr., Pastor of St. James COGIC in Warren, officiating.

Friends may call on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m., in the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Family will receive friends at the home of Shelley Stokes, 2040 Stewart Drive NW, Warren, OH 44485 and again for a Repass at Captain’s Sports Bar and Lounge, 2077 Elm Road, Warren, OH 44483, following the service Saturday.

Caring and Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.