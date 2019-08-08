Frances “Frankie Jo” Gigliotti, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances “Frankie Jo” Gigliotti, 59, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 24, 1960 in Warren, the daughter of Frank and Josephine (Rose) Gigliotti and lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Howland High School, Frankie had worked at the YMCA and enjoyed music. She had an enormous heart for helping people.

She is sadly missed by her brother, Tony Gigliotti of Warren; two sisters, Stephanie Rossi (Joseph) of Warren and Jennifer Likens (Sean) of Girard and many other family and friends who were dear to her.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a sister, Michele Thompson.

Services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.


