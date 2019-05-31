Frances “Fran” T. Belak Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances “Fran” T. Belak, 101, of Howland Township, entered peacefully into eternal life at 12:00 Noon Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Continuing Health Care of Niles.

Fran was born September 6, 1917 in Cleveland the daughter of the late Anton and Frances Tomse and was a lifelong area resident.

She was retired from GE Trumbull Lamp on Dana street in Warren.

Fran was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis.

She was a volunteer for 15 years at Forum Health Trumbull Memorial Hospital and was a member of St. Mary’s Church and its 400 Club.

Fran is survived by two sons, Ronald Belak with whom she made her home in Howland and Ted (Cynthia) Belak of Sierra Madre, California and two grandchildren, Andrew and Jennifer Belak.

Besides her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Walter A. Belak; a brother, Anthony Tomse and a sister, Virginia Tomse.

Calling hours will take place on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. Francis Katrinak officiating, will be offered at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 in St. Mary’s Church, preceded by closing prayers to be recited at 9:20 a.m. in the funeral home prior in leaving for the church.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Fran’s name to the St. Mary’s Church Restoration Fund, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.