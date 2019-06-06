France Lynn Tamanie Spriggs Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – France Lynn Tamanie Spriggs, 31, of 1154 Hayes Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 6:57 a.m. at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born June 6, 1987 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Frank L.T. and Patricia Antonita Patterson Spriggs, Sr., coming to Warren as an infant.

Ms. Spriggs was a member of Believers Church, where she helped with the Children’s Church and was a loving mother.

She was a 2005 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Trumbull Business College.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Anton Demetrel Blackwell, Jr. and Alexander Dakur Blackwell both of Warren; one daughter, Miss. Antoinette Darrielle Blackwell of Warren; her parents, Frank L.T. and Patricia A. Spriggs, Sr. of Warren; four brothers, Frank L.T. Spriggs III of Little Rock, Arkansas, Antuon Patterson of Clarksville, Tennessee, Christopher Patterson and Governor McKenzie both of Warren; two sisters, Ms. Anitra Venus McKenzie and Ms. Tamekia Monique Williamson both of Warren; special friend, Anton D. Blackwell, Sr. of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William Robert and Mary Bee Patterson and Julius Hopper and Esther Brown Spriggs.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday, June 10.

Family will receive friends at 968 Highland Avenue SW, the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank (Patricia) Spriggs, Sr.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.