YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zola Frances Reid, known affectionately to her friends and family as Frances, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023.

She was born to the late Paul and Nancy McCain in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 17, 1929.

Frances spent her childhood in Indianapolis and Cave in Rock, Illinois. She was a voracious reader and studied piano at the Indianapolis Conservatory for music. Upon graduation from Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis she became a nursing student. About two weeks from graduation, she had a fall which led to a fracture in her neck and was unable to complete her course and graduate due to pain.

About that time, she met her future husband, Charles Lloyd Reid, at Bible Study and corresponded with him while he was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone at the end of World War II. Once he finished his Army tour they were married in Indianapolis and he studied at Duke University while Frances worked as a secretary for an insurance agency there. They had two children and moved to Tennessee where she taught music in Henry County schools for several years. She also taught piano in Tennessee, as well as, being the music director and organist for years at their Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Frances attended Bethel College there and graduated with degree in English and minor in music.

In 1965 Frances and Charles moved to Edinboro, Pennsylvania where she continued to teach many music lessons in piano. In 1968 they moved to Youngstown and she became a music teacher at Hubbard Elementary School for two years. Frances subsequently worked at Servomation and then at Drs. Gabriel and Ridinger’s Eye Clinic on Mahoning Avenue. 1987 found Frances working again as a music teacher at Byzantine Catholic Central and she continued there for several years until her retirement form teaching.

Never one to just sit around, Frances worked at First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown by singing in the choir and then serving as a steward for a few years. She also played the piano for and helped in kitchen several years at their annual Thanksgiving Dinner which served the surrounding community.

Frances dearly loved her family and was overjoyed when her daughter had two children, Erin and David Shirilla. She was delighted when her great-grandchildren came along as well and truly enjoyed their company.

She was preceded in in death by her husband, Charles; her sister, Ann Shrake and her son, Jeffery Reid.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Shirilla (Tom) of Struthers; daughter-in-law, Jane Reid; her granddaughter, Erin Broderick (Mike); her grandson, David Shirilla (Jillian) and her great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Ella Broderick and Dominic Shirilla.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman and from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023 followed by a funeral service at 4:00 p.m., also at the funeral home, with Pastor Payne Warrner from First Presbyterian Church in Youngstwon.

A private interment will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

