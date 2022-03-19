YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Leetch, 66, passed away peacefully Wednesday March 9, 2022 at his home.

Scott was born June 18, 1955, in Youngstown, a son of Albert “Jack” and JoAnn Collins Leetch.

He was a 1973 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School where he set many city series records in track and field.

After graduation, Scott enlisted in the Air Force where he was a dog trainer. Upon being discharged from the Air Force, Scott received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Youngstown State University.

Scott then moved to Kansas and became a proud Jayhawk at Kansas University, where he received a Master of Science degree in Psychology.

He started his career in Florida, where he worked in the adolescent development field for many years, before moving home to be with family and friends.

Scott was an avid reader and Cleveland sports fan.

Along with his father of Poland, Scott leaves to cherish his memory his brothers, David (Karen) Leetch of Canfield, Robert Leetch of Florida and Timothy (Susan) Leetch of Boardman; sisters, Jayne (Harry) Kale of New Middletown and Carrie Leetch of Boardman and several nieces and nephews.

Scott is preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn; bother, John Leetch; sister, May Pat Leetch and a niece, Kirsten Leetch Pepperney.

Private services were officiated by Reverend Edward P. Noga Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home.

Material tributes can be made in Scott’s memory to all About the Pawz in Austintown.

