William J. Pontuti, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Pontuti, 83 passed away peacefully Monday morning, August 16, at his home, with his loving family by his side.

William was born January 28, 1938 in Youngstown a son of the late Arthur and Barbara Wiederman Pontuti.

He was a 1955 graduate of the Rayen School.

He was a bricklayer for several construction companies including the Adolph Johnson Co. In addition to brick laying, Bill worked for the Mahoning County Sheriff Department from 1977 to 1988, the Youngstown Police Department from 1976 to 1977 and was a State Watercraft Officer.

He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, American Legion in Austintown, the ITAM Post 12 and a 50-year member of Bricklayers Local 8.

Bill enjoyed dancing, especially at the Idora Park Ballroom, going to the Brier Hill festivals and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He faithfully served in the Army from 1958 to 1961.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Judy Lorant; daughters, Lisa Marie (Ken DiGiacomo) Pontuti of Columbiana and Lori (Tony) Mangiarelli of Canfield; brothers, Thomas Pontuti of Canfield and Lawrence Pontuti of Neveda; grandchildren, Stephen Bott, AJ Mangiarelli, Daniel Mangiarelli and Brooke Mangiarelli; Judy’s daughter, Jacci (Donald) Niemi; son, John (Beverly) Lorant and grandchildren, Donnie Niemi and Nathan Niemi.

Friends and family may call from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. Saturday, August 21 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr.

Material tributes can be made in William’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio. Family and friends of may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

