NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Oliphant, Jr, 81 of New Middletown, passed away peacefully Thursday morning July 6, 2023.

William was born July 11, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of William and Rita Moran Oliphant.

He attended South High School.

He worked at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Lordstown for 30 years. William was a member of St. Luke Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking care of his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his nephews, Gary Gray, Marty Gray and Ken Gray; niece, Theresa Jones and several great-nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Gray.

Family and Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. Tuesday July 11, 2023 at the Fox Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 P.M.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery

Material tributes can be made in William’s memory to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.