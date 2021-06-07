William J. Hyland, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A loving husband, father, and friend, William J. Hyland, left us peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021.

William, who went by Bill, was born, June 27th. 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio. He grew up in Canfield, Ohio, the youngest of four siblings. He idolized his Parents’ lifestyle and accomplishments but held a deep endearing admiration for his father, a World War II veteran and successful businessman.

With his father’s passing at a young age, everything his father achieved inspired Bill with reverence.

Bill graduated from Cardinal Mooney high school and then attended Gannon University & Youngstown State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

After years of prosperity in outside sales, Bill created his own company and continued focusing on its success.

Bill had many passions and hobbies, including golf, skiing, fishing, grilling, woodworking, Cleveland Browns, football, WW2 cinema, he enjoyed time with his friends, family, and above all telling Jokes.

He had the charisma to enter a room where he knew no one but would leave with everyone having a smile on their face. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and some of their favorite places were Sedona, Arizona, Savannah, Georgia, Tampa, Florida, the Grand Canyon and many more.

Bill is survived by his admiring wife Donna (Barry) Hyland, his three sons and spouses William (Elaine) Hyland, Casey (Candace Zheng) Hyland, Donald E. Hyland, his sister Cathy (Fred) Mowry, sister-in-law Eileen Hyland, his brother -in-law Jeff (Daniel) Clark, his only granddaughter Brinley Parker Hyland and many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, James P. Hyland II, mother, Mary (Fox) Hyland, sister Mary Ann Hornak and brother, James P. Hyland III.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Edward J Fox & Sons Funeral Home; calling hours will be at 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a service following at 3:00 p.m. Celebrated by Rev. Edward P. Noga.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

