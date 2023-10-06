BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Bush passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Hospice House.

He was born on March 26, 1931, in Denver Colorado, the son of the late Eugene and Arlene Howard Bush.

Bill moved to this area in 1936, was a graduate of Boardman High School class of 1950.

Bill was a Marine in Veteran having served in the Korean War as an infantry company wireman with H&S company and C company 1st. Battalion 1st. Regiment 1st. Marine Division where he was awarded a commendation medal with a Combat V.

Bill retired in 1987 as an Assistant Chief after serving 33 years with the Boardman Fire Department and as a state fire instructor. He was also a member of the Police & Fire Retires of Ohio Chapter 10.

He leaves his wife, the former Patricia J. Wiesen, whom he married on July 3, 1954; two sons, William L. (Michele) Bush of Vidor, Texas and Kurt E. Bush of Howland and granddaughter, Taylor (Justin) Landry of Orange, Texas.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Ed Bush.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the 1st. Marine Division Association scholarship fund in Bills memory. Headquarters 1st Marine Division Association, Inc., 14325 Willard Road, Suite 107, Chantilly, VA 20151-2110.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William H. Bush

