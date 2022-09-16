YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Glenn Fuller passed peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown.

He was born May 21, 1928, in Summerville Pennsylvania, son of William C. and Elizabeth Agnes Ross Fuller, he was a lifelong area resident.

Glenn graduated from Fitch High School in 1946, then enlisted in the United States Army.

He returned from serving his country in the Army from Japan and began working at Humes Furniture Store as the warehouse manager.

Glenn married the love of his lif,e Virginia N. Green, July 21, 1951.

He graduated from Chicago design Institute and started working for Lowry- Furniture in 1955. He purchased the store in 1973 and the business became Lowry-Fuller Fine Furniture Company.

Glenn’s passion was the store and helping customers along with his wife and son for over 50 years.

Glenn was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church, Boardman Rotary and Boardman Civics.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Glenn (LaDonna) Fuller of Canfield; his granddaughter, Alaina Fuller and brother, Dale Fuller of Girard.

Besides his parents and his wife, Virginia, who passed March 12, 2014, Glenn was preceded in by his sister, Elizabeth Fuller and his brother, James (Josephine) Fuller.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

