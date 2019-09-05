William Edward Sharpe, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Edward Sharpe, 56, of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, September 2, 2019 at home.

Bill was born May 2, 1963 in Youngstown to Mary O’Connell and the late Donald Sharpe.

Bill graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School, class of 1982, then graduated from Choffin with a graphic arts degree.

He worked at C.C.A. Graphics, where he was a printer and started their print shop. He later worked for C.C.L. Container of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Bill was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and an avid motorcyclist. He and his wife loved to take trips to the casino, where he enjoyed playing the slots. He enjoyed listening to Kid Rock, cooking and playing with and babysitting his grandkids. Bill was a lifetime Boy Scout and was heavily involved with his sons, Justin and Liam’s troop as a scout dad. He always helped with scouting fundraisers, cooking his special spaghetti sauce. Bill was a kind man, a loving father, son, husband and papa. He was the kind of person who knew everyone; was a friend to all and he will be dearly missed.

Bill leaves behind his mother, Mary Sharpe; his wife, Mary McCurdy-Sharpe; his children, Kristin (Joe) McCurdy-Sharpe, Jaxson ( Hannah) Sharpe, Donovan Sharpe, Justin Sharpe and Liam Sharpe; his brothers, Michael (Zoanne) Sharpe and Ronald (Mary) Sharpe; his sisters, Debbie Jones and Cathy (Rob) Fellman and sister-in-law, Jeanine Sharpe-Nye;, his grandchildren, Izabella Maria, Colton and Hunter; his Godfather, William O’Connell; Godson, Jason Sharpe and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Josephine and William O’Connell; his father, Donald E. Sharpe and a brother, Donald J. Sharpe.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

