William Edward Ednie, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” E. Ednie, 89, passed away peacefully Friday, July 31, 2020.

Bill was born August 31, 1930, in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Edward G. and M. Lucille Elliott Ednie.

On August 15, 1953, he married the love of his life, Dolly (Olga) Lopushanski.

Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954 aboard the aircraft carrier WASP CV-18.

After serving his country, they moved to the Youngstown area and became members of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Bill was employed at Wean United until 1970 when he started at General Motors Lordstown as an electrical expediter, retiring in 1994.

Bill was an avid bowler and golfer. He was a member of the Eagles FOE 213 and the Blvd Golf League for a number of years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Jensen Beach, Florida, Phoenix, Arizona and Pennsylvania, to visit friends and family for many years.

Above all else, Bill loved his family. His daughters and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He never missed an opportunity to see their accomplishments, whether it be art shows, dance recitals, dive meets or baseball and basketball games.

Bill always had a smile for everyone and left a legacy of love and was a true example of how we should live our lives.

Memories of Bill will live on through his family: his wife of 67 years, Dolly; his daughters, Terri (Ed) Fannon, Kim (Kenny) Kreps and Kristen (Kevin) Rast; his grandchildren, Joe (Julie) DeLisio, Jenna DeLisio, Kendahl Kreps, Kylie Kreps and Madison Rast and his great-granddaughters, Bailey Ann and Maci Rose DeLisio.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Lee O’Bradovich.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a private family service held at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be sent in William Ednie’s name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, in care of Hospice of the Valley

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 5, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

