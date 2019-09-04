William C. Neill, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Neill, 79, of Youngstown, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Hospice House.

William was born August 2, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of William and Della Briganti Neill.

William graduated from South High School and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Panama from 1963 – 1965.

He worked for 25 years from 1962 – 1984 as a pipefitter for United Engineering and then for General Motors from 1984 until his retirement in 2006.

William was member of St. Dominic church.

He enjoyed golfing, traveling to historic sites, doing house and yard work, and going to his grandchildrens’ events. He looked forward to the first Tuesday of every month for breakfast with his fellow United Engineering buddies.

William leaves behind to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, the former Loretta Hudak, whom he married on May 25, 1968; his son, Rodney Neill of Boardman; his grandchildren, Ryleigh Madison and Jack Ryan Neill; as well as, many close cousins.

Other than his parents, William was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Neill.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Parish on Friday, September 6.

Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Coitsville.

The family requests that material contributions be made to either the Hospice House, 9308 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or to St. Dominic Parish, 77 E. Lucius, Youngstown, OH 44507 in his memory.

A special thank you to the staff at Hospice House; especially Janet, Kim and Laura.

