William “Billy” Brewer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Billy” Brewer, 36, passed away peacefully Monday morning, April 19, 2021, at his home.

He was born July 27, 1984, in Youngstown, a son of Robert V. and Mary F. Macias Connolly.

Billy attended Woodrow Wilson High School and became a self-taught tattoo artist.

Being the caring person that he was, Billy mentored many people through his inspirational meetings. He loved going to concerts and the lake, bonfires and four-wheeling with his friends.

Along with his parents, Billy leaves to cherish his memory, his grandparents, Patrick and Rose Mary Connolly; son, Bradley Brewer; daughters, Elizabeth Brewer and Jennifer Bondy; mother of his two children, Ginny Jenkins; sister, Nicole Brewer; brothers, Michael Macias and Andrew Brewer; nephews, Dylan Vines, Ryan Hlebovy, Andrew Brewer, Jr., as well as, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Doug Reed.

Due to our current health crisis, COVID-19, we are asking anyone attending to please wear a face mask or covering and to please maintain all social distancing guidelines mandated by the state, six-foot apart and not to linger, thank you.

Material tributes can be made in Billy’s memory to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William “Billy” Brewer, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.