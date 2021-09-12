William ” Bill” Ralph Hawkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Ralph Hawkins passed away September 6, 2021, at the Inn at Poland way.

He was born May 8, 1932, to Ralph and Margaret Fair Hawkins in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a graduate of South High school and went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown University in 1959.

He was a proud Navy veteran serving on a destroyer during the Korean War.

Bill married the former Janet Moran on June 16, 1963.

He worked at Sheet and Tube, Aeroquip, and Republic Rubber before opening The Office Furniture Outlet with several of his friends. While working there for over 30 years, he interacted closely with local businesses where he established many long-term relationships. He celebrated his retirement in 2016 but still enjoyed coming in and visiting with family, associates, and customers.

Bill was an avid, golfer, bowler and participated in many leagues in the area throughout his life. He enjoyed golf trips with his friends and vacationing with his family at Geneva on the Lake and Fort Meyers Beach Florida. He was a member of the Eagles and The Catholic War Vets. He was a long-time member of Lockwood United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Hawkins; sister, Margie Gebhardt; brothers-in-law, Paul Gebhardt, Carroll Smith and Martin Moran; sister-in-law, Elaine Moran; nephew, Scott Smith, nieces, Jill Peterson and Barbara Cameron and great-nephew Rick Miller.

Bill leaves behind his beloved wife of 59 years, Janet Hawkins; his daughter, Shaun (Kurt) Stoeber; grandchildren Isabel and Luke Stoeber; sister Lois Miller (Don Spratt); sisters-in-law, Marilyn Smith and Elyce (Bill) Fleming; brother-in-law James (Kathy) Moran and many nieces and nephews.

Private services were held at the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home on Saturday September 11, 2021.

The family would like to thank the Inn at Poland way for their compassionate care during his journey.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William ” Bill” Ralph Hawkins, please visit our floral store.