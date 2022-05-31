YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” A. Joyce, 80, passed away peacefully Saturday morning May 28, 2022.

He was born December 26, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of the late William F. and Louise Quinn Joyce.

Bill was a 1960 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and went to state on the schools’ first golf team.

Following graduation, Bill went on to Youngstown State University, where he played on the golf team, and graduated in 1964, with a degree in Business Administration.

He was a computer programmer for Youngstown Sheet & Tube and LTV Steel.

An avid golfer, Bill belonged to the Reserve Run Golf League and was a greenskeeper at Mill Creek Golf Course.

He was a proud United States Army veteran.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter Michele (David) Peruch, brother Michael (Judith) Joyce and grandsons Joshua and Kevin.

He is preceded in death by his brother Robert Joyce.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m – 12:30 p.m, Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, followed by funeral services at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. officiated by Rev. Edward P. Noga.

