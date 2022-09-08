BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren T. Figulski, 75, of Boardman, Ohio, beloved husband of Patricia for 55 years, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Warren was born November 26, 1946, in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania to the late Warren L. and Mildred Figulski.

He was a graduate of Penn Hills High School. Upon graduation he attended Youngstown State University.

Warren spent most of his life in Penn Hills before relocating in 1999 to Boardman, Ohio, where he and his wife spent the last 23 years.

Warren spent his career in the food sales industry. He enjoyed the travel and connecting with his clients and was respected by all whom he encountered.

He enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Pirates and most especially the Steelers. He loved watching John Wayne movies, walking his dog, Babe and working in his yard with his wife but the two most important things in his life were his relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ and his family. Warren was devoted to helping others through the church and showing Christ-like love to all he met. That is what he wanted his legacy to be.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Mildred; his brother, Eddie and his in-laws, Norma and Sam Mancerella.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Patricia, the love of his life; three children and their spouses, Lisa Frank (Fred) of Export, Pennsylvania, Colleen Curti (Chuck) of Industry, Pennsylvania and Christine Wade (Matt) of Boardman, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Warren Newton, Rachel Yost, Marah Frank, Joshua Frank, Charles Curti, Olivia Curti, Morgan Wade and Nicole Wade; a brother, Tommy Figulski (Jim) and sister, Judy Anker (Martin).

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

On Monday September 12, 2022, there will be calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at Bethel Friends Church, 2771 Spitler Road, Poland, OH 44514, officiated by Pastor Steven Rhodes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Warren T. Figulski, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.