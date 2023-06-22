YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren Gibson Swartz passed away unexpectantly at his home in Houston, Texas on February 17, 2023.

Warren was born in Youngstown on May 1, 1955, a son of Henry Preston Swartz and Margaret Thorpe Swartz.

Warren graduated from Chaney High School in 1973. He received his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University and went on to get his doctor of laws degree from the University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, where he was president of his graduating class.

He was a law clerk to Judge Walter C. McMillan of the Middle Judicial Circuit of Georgia, in Sandersville, Georgia. After working for Judge McMillan Warren worked in the Real Estate Division and the Office of Legal Council for the Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, until his retirement in 2013.

His great loves were the Georgia Bulldogs and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his sister, Patricia Koontz of Houston, Texas; his nieces, Leslie (Nedson Costa) Benish of Atlanta, Georgia ,Kelly (Jonathan) John of New York, New York and Stacy (Jodi) Koontz of Mansfield, Texas and great-niece, Ava Beth John of New York, New York.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carolyn Benish and his brother-in-law, Thomas Benish.

A memorial service will be held for Warren on Friday, July 28, 2023 ,11:00 a.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery, 1565 Brighton Road, Ellwood City, PA 16117.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406 or the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 303 E. Wacker Drive, Suite 2300, Chicago, IL 60601-5224.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

