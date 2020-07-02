Wanda Jean White, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Jean White, 86, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Wanda was born May 11, 1934, in Dalton, Georgia, a daughter of Debs and Delma Hopkins Richardson.

She moved to Youngstown in 1952 and worked in several cafeterias for the Youngstown City Schools.

Wanda attended Youngstown Baptist Church and along with her mother belonged to the Daughters of the Revolution. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.

Wanda’s husband Neal L. White, whom she married May 16, 1949, passed away on October 22, 1990. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Ron White, Maurice (Sue) White and Robin Samulenas; grandchildren, Kevin White, Sean (Danielle) White, Dana White, Ashley Samulenas and Christopher Samlenas and former daughter-in-law, Patricia White.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Louise Rietef.

Due to the current health crisis, private funeral services where officiated by Pastor Randy Brunko Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020, at the Fox Funeral Home.

Interment was in Lake park Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

