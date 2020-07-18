Walter Morgan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Morgan, Jr., 92, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Walter was born December 31, 1927, in Youngstown, a son of Walter And Evaline White Morgan, Sr.

He was a 1947 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown College.

In 1950, Walter enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving for four years, of which two were in Japan. After being discharged from the Air Force, Walter went to work at the Ohio Works of United States Steel, until it was closed in 1977.

He enjoyed retirement, going to dances, flea markets and selling car memorabilia at car shows with his wife.

His wife, the former Margaret J. “Peggy” Dunn, whom he married April 27, 1957, passed away July 1, 2017.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his brother, Ronald Morgan of Boardman.

Besides his parents and wife; Walter is preceded in death by brothers, David, Earl and Robert Morgan.

Due to the current health crisis, the graveside services officiated by Rev. Edward P. Noga at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens are private.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Walter Morgan, please visit our floral store.