Walter Edward Sosnowski, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter E. Sosnowski, 89 passed away peacefully Wednesday evening October 6, 2021, with his family by his side.

Walter was born June 28, 1932, in Wilmington Delaware, a son of Walter and Genevieve Balcerski Sosnowski.

He was a 1950 graduate of Salesianum High School in Wilmington and a 1954 graduate of Villanova University receiving a degree in accounting.

Walter moved his family to the area to take an administrative position at General Motors Lordstown Plant and started his own accounting practice, Sosnowski and Associates.

A great sports fan, Walter enjoyed all sports, and especially enjoyed watching basketball.

He was a member of St. Charles Church and inducted into the Army in 1955 and was honorably discharged a year later.

Walter was a great storyteller and could spend hours sharing them with others.

His wife, the former Frances Grabowski, whom he married January 30, 1954, passed away August 19, 2012.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Jeffrey (fiancée’, Karla Chatfield) Sosnowski with whom he made his home, Pamela (Earl) Hazelton of Rocky River and Jamie (Michelle) Sosnowski of Holly Springs, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents and wife, Walter is preceded in death by a son, David Sosnowski; brother Edward Sosnowski and a sister Christine Sosnowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Maciej Mankowski at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday October 19 at St. Charles Church.

There are no calling hours. Material tributes can be made in Walter’s name to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406 or to American Diabetes Association, 1815 West Market Street, Suite 108, Akron, OH 44313.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, OH 44512.

