YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia A. O’Hara, “VO” passed Saturday morning January 28, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born September 2, 1939, she was a lifelong resident of Youngstown, and the daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Salata.

Virginia graduated from East High School Class of 1957.

She received her Associate Degree in Applied Science from Youngstown State University and became a Registered Nurse in 1973. She went on to further her education and enrolled in the St. Elizabeth School of Anesthesia and became a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) in 1981.

She had 40 year career easing patients fears and providing comfort as they prepared for surgery in her role as a CRNA. She brought smiles and joy to everyone in the OR as she delicately placed stickers on everyone to celebrate every holiday!

Father Kane’s Camp held many fond memories for the O’Hara family. For a decade we made the “Apache” cabin our home for a week, where we enjoyed countless campfires, afternoons in the pool, three family meals daily in the mess hall, and outdoor Mass in the pavilion. In addition, we created lifelong friendships over the years.

Virginia was an extremely talented seamstress, she did everything from altering wedding dresses to making clothes for her children from drapes!!! She was a Boy Scout den mother to her two sons and their friends. Virg had a passion for everything Cardinals and loved her “acquired” Irish Heritage.

She married the love of her life Jerome “Jerry” F. O’Hara, Sr., who sadly passed away in August of 1991.

Virginia was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son Jerome “Jerry” F. (Vicki) O’Hara, Jr. M.D. of Willoughby Hills, Ohio daughters Diane O. (Jim) Scott of Catawba Island, Ohio and Denise O. (John) Ayers of Youngstown.

Her grandchildren Carleen O’Hara (James Dynkiewicz), Kelsey O’Hara, Jennifer Nance (Deandra) and Kimberly Nance (D.J. Crabtree), Nicholas Baker (fiancée Maria LaRocca), Michael Baker, and her two great-grandchildren Ryker and Violet Crabtree.

She also leaves her sister-in-law Clare Salata and nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Edmund Salata, her daughter Lorraine, son Daniel “Danny” and her grandson Brian Baker.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 4, 2023, at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Ave. Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

