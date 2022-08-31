YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola (Vi) Reedy passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 27, 2022.

She was born on February 6, 1930, to Richard and Viola (Cambert) Gilmartin. She married her husband Joseph in 1953.

Vi was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Vi attended Youngstown College, now Youngstown State University, for secretarial studies. Her elementary education, fondly remembered, was at Immaculate Conception, Sacred Heart, and Saint Dominic Schools. She graduated in 1948 from Wilson High School.

She enjoyed a career as a secretary and then later became a homemaker to raise her children.

She remained a faithful Catholic and belonged to Saint Christine Parish for the last 43 years of her life.

She proudly served in hospitality for the First Friday Club of Greater Youngstown for more than a decade and was a member of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

For more than 50 years she loved to spend summers at Guilford Lake with her husband and family. She was a talented seamstress and crafter, enjoyed watching golf on television, was an avid reader of the Vindicator, always wanted company to visit her and sought to learn something new every day.

Vi is survived by her son Pat (Cindy); daughter, Joan (Bill) Lawson; grandchildren, Elaine, Patrick, Joseph (Samantha), Meghan (fiancé Seth), Bria, and Sean (fiancé Matthew) as well as great-grandchildren, Georgiana, Sloane and Aurelia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; son, James and brother Richard Gilmartin.

Family and friends may call Friday, September 2, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 3, 2022, at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. John Jerek.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

