YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent “Vince” DelSignore passed away at Park Vista Nursing Home on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Vince was born in Youngstown on July 12, 1932, a son of James DelSignore and Anna Quattro.

He worked for many years as a mechanic and owner of Vince’s Pennzoil in Hubbard.

He loved all things NASCAR and was an avid fan of Dave Blaney and Ryan Blaney. He never missed a race. He loved watching and rooting on the Buckeyes, Browns and Indians. He loved gardening and could always be found puttering outside in his garage with his tools.

He was a very quiet person. Quietly helping his friends and family with anything they needed.

He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. But he is finally reunited with the love of his life, Anita Matteo DelSignore. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Anita DelSignore and his brothers Rudy, Joseph, and Attilio DelSignore.

A Mass of Christian burial that will be held on Wednesday February 16th, 2022, at St. Christine’s Catholic church 3165 S. Schenley Ave. Youngstown, OH 44511 at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. John Jerek.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements Handled by Fox Funeral Home.

