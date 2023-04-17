AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent P. Quijano, Sr., 66, of Austintown passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, April 15, 2023.

Vince was born November 19, 1956, in Huntington Park, California, a son of Cecilia (Lopez) Loya and the late Leo M. Quijano.

Vince lived the first half of his life in Los Angeles, California where he graduated from Bell High School as a member of the track and field pole vault team. He enjoyed water sports, dirt bike riding and any fun events with family and friends.

Vince’s early career consisted of odds and ends jobs, such as house painting, before he landed his job as a Line Worker at General Motors. He was a loyal employee of General Motors for over 30 years when he retired in 2009. His time with General Motors is what brought him and his family from Los Angeles, California to Youngstown, Ohio.

Vince was an avid fisherman and hunter. Any outdoor activity including camping, boating, and enjoying the great outdoors is where he found much joy in life. Vince would oftentimes drive near and far just to take in the scenery and share his knowledge of the land and its history with family and friends. Vince’s children and grandchildren have countless memories and stories to share of all the adventures over the years.

Vince’s greatest passion in most recent years was riding his motorcycles; feeling the wind in his face, the sun at his back and the motion of every twist and turn he took on the road. Vince often teased his riding friends about the hundreds of miles he put on the bikes throughout the season since he was always available to ride. If he was not on his motorcycles, he could be found playing pool with his friends and league teammates or with family watching his grandsons’ baseball games. Vince’s appreciation for music and live concerts, especially classic rock, was unmatched. He was a friend to every person and considered nobody a stranger. Vince always had a story to tell and an unmistakable laugh that all knew so well. He will be missed by so many in a way that words cannot begin to describe.

Vince leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, his children Vincent Quijano, Jr., Vanessa (Dave) Quijano and Priscilla (John) Cambert, a sister Antonia Ruiz of Las Vegas, Nevada, brothers Steven Quijano and Leo Quijano II of Los Angeles, California, grandchildren Vincent Quijano, III, Kyla Cambert, Johnny Cambert, Jordan Acierno and Elliot Acierno. Vince also leaves behind many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends of which he spoke often.

Besides his father, Vince is preceded in death by his former wife, Doreen Quijano, a stepfather, Dan Loya, a stepbrother, Rocky McConnell, and a brother-in-law, German Ruiz.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St, Boardman, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held directly afterward at 5:00 p.m. with pastor Russ Adams.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial bike run will be organized for a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

