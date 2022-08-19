YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Leach, 41, lost his valiant battle with cancer on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Vince was born June 10, 1981, to Annette Leach in Youngstown, Ohio.

Vince graduated from Chaney High School in 1999 where he went on to join the US Army stationed in Fort Stewart, Georgia and serving overseas in Kosovo and Bosnia.

After discharge, Vince began a career in security and law enforcement dispatch, most recently having worked 9 years for Mercy Health Police Department.

Vince is survived by his mother, Annette Leach of New Middletown; sister, Amanda Farrow of Poland; bonus nephew, Darren and, niece Emme; godmother, Roberta Matteucci and his “brother from another” Lt. Aaron Shogren (wife Aimee and sons Jacob and Andrew) of Boardman, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends near and far.

Vincent was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Samuel and Eleanore Leach as well as his godfather, Joseph Koval.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday August 24, 2022, followed by a service celebrated by Rev. Edward P. Noga at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St, Boardman Ohio 44512.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and/or Hospice of the Valley.

The family would like to give special thanks to The Hope Center of Boardman and Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care as well as the Mercy Health Police Department for the brotherhood Vince experienced through the years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

