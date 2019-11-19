Vincent Anthony DeLucia, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Anthony DeLucia, 97, passed away peacefully, Friday evening, November 15, 2019.

Vincent was born March 2, 1922, in New Haven Connecticut, a son of John and Madeline Natrillo DeLucia.

He was a graduate of Hillhouse High School in New Haven.

After graduation, Vincent was inducted into the United States Army. He served three years as a radio operator in North Africa and the European theater, under General George S. Patton.

Upon his discharge from the United States Army, Vincent worked with his brother, Arthur, in the bakery business; he specialized in cheesecakes, cookies and apple pies. He had a passion for baking, but the long hours were taking a toll on him, so he left the bakery and went to work for the United States Postal Service in New Haven.

Upon retirement from the postal service, he and his wife, the former Carmela Alfieri, whom he married June 8, 1949, moved to Fort Lauderdale to enjoy many great years together.

Vincent loved to play poker and was a member of the American Legion, VFW and Elks Lodge in Florida.

Vincent leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Reverend Vincent G. DeLucia, O.P. pastor at St. Dominic Church and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and loving wife, Carmela, who passed away, May 26, 2010, Vincent is preceded in death by brothers, Arthur, Joseph, Ralph and sisters, Jane DePaola and Phyllis Cohen.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 4:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Dominic Church.

Friends may call from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m., Friday, at the church.

Material tributes can be made in Vincent’s name to St. Dominic Church, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Interment will take place at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, North Lauderdale, Florida.

