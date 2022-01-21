YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicky Lyn Streb-Lenhart born on June 10, 1953, in Youngstown Ohio, went home to be with the Lord at 68 years old after passing peacefully Sunday morning January 16, 2022 at Hospice House.

She joins her mother Constance Lou Williams Streb, Father Jerry Streb Sr., brothers Wade and Steven Streb Sr, sister Brenda Streb and late husband John Lenhart Jr.

She leaves behind a daughter Natalie Lenhart granddaughter Gina Lofaro, future son in law Wade Campbell, significant other, John Sullivan, brothers Eric and Jerry Streb Jr., sisters Sara Streb Horvath, Debra Streb Conway, Connie Eva Streb, stepmother Ruth Nella Streb and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind three fur babies Caina, Rigby and Clutch.

Vicky worked at Brentwood Originals for over 20 years and made many friends during that time

She will be remembered for her kind heart and sarcastic sense of humor. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and doing word searches. She loved to spend time in MillCreek Park, especially Fellows Riverside Gardens and enjoyed sitting in the sun. Most of all she loved spending time with her granddaughter.

She will be deeply missed by everyone who had the opportunity to meet her.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friends of Fido, a charity she held dear to her heart.

Services to follow at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

