YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cronin, Venetta Christine Geordan (Mrs. George R.) of Youngstown, Ohio and Dallas, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Venetta was born on May 3, 1931, in Youngstown, Ohio to parents, Nicholas and Marie Di Giammo Geordan. Their loving family also included her older brother, A.W. Geordan and the children enjoyed growing up with family and friends who lived nearby.

Venetta studied education at Heidelberg and Kent State Universities and taught American History after her collegiate study. It was during this time that she met and fell in love with George Cronin, a research chemist.

After marrying George in 1954, the couple settled in Dallas, where they made many happy memories for over 40 years. They raised their three children in a home filled with joy and love. Later in their marriage, Venetta and George enjoyed traveling to China and Russia.

In addition to keeping a happy and tidy home, Venetta enjoyed a rewarding career as a teacher’s aide at Preston Hollow Elementary School in Dallas. She loved working with children and always encouraged them to be their best. Venetta also spent several years working as a salesclerk at the original Container Store at Preston Forest Shopping Center. She enjoyed interacting with people and they always responded well to her friendly and engaging disposition.

After George’s passing in 1994, Venetta moved to Presbyterian Village North, where she was a resident for almost 22 years. During her time at PVN, she was very active in volunteer and social activities. From spiritual service to working on various daily life committees to calling bingo at the nursing home to knitting hats for newborn babies at Parkland Hospital, Venetta spent much of her time at PVN giving to others. Her kindness and endless sharing of her time and talent is the reason why everyone on the PVN campus knew and cherished Venetta.

Venetta is survived by her children: daughter, Marie de Castro (Carlos), son, Patrick Cronin (Mary) and daughter, Emily Ebbing (Gary). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Charlie, Nick, George, Jon, Cate and Claire. Venetta was especially proud of her grandchildren and they held a special place in her heart.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be made to Presbyterian Village North (go to forefrontliving.org and select “Presbyterian Village North” as the recipient in honor of Venetta Cronin) or Central Congregational Church Endowment Fund, 5600 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75229.

A private family service will be held at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman, Ohio, with interment next to her beloved husband George at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

