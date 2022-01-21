STREETSBORO, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with a heavy heart that our family announces the passing of Tonya Marie Angela Daatadeen- Brown on January 16,2022. Tonya resided in Streetsboro, Ohio.

Tonya was a graduated from Wilson High School in 1990. She went on to graduate from Youngstown State University to receive her BA in Business Administration.

She went on using her degree to manage at Taco Bell for several years at their locations in Niles and Youngstown.

Tonya also worked twenty-three years with Darden Company. Where her success as a manager earned her a plaque with her name on their franchise in Mentor, Ohio. Tonya was an active member of the Kirkland Christian Fellowship Church.

Tonya. Is survived by her father Isaac Daatadeen, Mother Margie Daatadeen, husband Silas

Brown, brother Julian Daatadeen, sisters Arlene Williams and Ana Franklin. Her aunts Evelyn

Dean in England, Enid in Jamaica, Vivian Littlejohn and Ruda Loder in Canada, Laura Moore in

Columbus and Monroe and Betty Jennings in Warren, Ohio.

Tonya will be remembered and missed by her stepsons Erin and Justin. And a host of nieces,

nephews, and cousins. Who loved her very much and were raised like the (Three Musketeers,

One for All and All for One)

Tonya will join grandmother Charlotte Thorhill and Cousin Miguel Caban and her beloved Uncle Cycril who meant the world to her.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home and Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday January 24, 2022, officiated by Pastor Monroe Jennings.

Interment will follow at Todd Homestead cemetery.

Contributions will go to the Seidman Cancer Center. That Tonya strongly supported.

Arrangements are by the Edward J. Fox& Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends of Tonya may Visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

