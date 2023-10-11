YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony Esposito passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at the age of 83 with his family by his side.

He was born February 15, 1940, in Casamarciano Italy, the son of Pasquale Esposito and Carmela Arbucci.

He and his bride, the love of his life, Carolina Sorice, set off on a lifetime adventure and moved to the United States to pursue the American dream at the tender age of 19. They settled in the Youngstown area, where Tony was a painter. They made many lifelong friends and created a beautiful life together.

Tony was a hard worker and shared his talent by painting and wallpapering in all the family homes. He was very proud of his Italian heritage, and made his own wine every fall, which we would tap the barrels by the Christmas holiday. He also had a wonderful voice and enjoyed singing for family and friends. He sang at everyone’s weddings and was often invited onstage at local events to sing his favorite song, “Speak Softly Love” from The Godfather. He loved getting together with family and friends and was the last one to leave a party. His Motto was to work hard and then “Party all the time!” He had an infectious smile, which instantly put everyone in a good mood, and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, making their life and happiness his goal. Together, Tony and Caroline created a beautiful life together and they are together again without pain or sorrow, which brings happiness to all those who knew them.

Tony will be remembered lovingly by his family on two continents, including his children, Anthony (Lisa) Esposito and Carmela (Chris) Abraham; four grandchildren, Anthony (Tim) Esposito, Jessica (Alex) Metzker, Zacary and Connor Abraham; great-grandchild, Zander Metker and many nieces and nephews who have reached out with their love and fond memories of their Uncle Tony. He also will be missed by his sisters-in-law, Isabella (Nunzio) Napolitano, Domenica Carbone and Elia (Joseph) Ambrose to whom he was very close.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Biagio, Nicolina and Giuseppe Esposito.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, celebrated by The Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio Jr.

Interment will be in Green Haven Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

