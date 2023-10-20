YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tom Kaster passed on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at the age of 73.

He was born on March 14, 1950, the son of David and Irene Kaster and was raised by his grandparents, Ben and Esther Kaster.

He grew up on the South Side of Youngstown and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1968 and attended YSU.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Tom loved the Beatles and believed their music made a big impact in his life.

He left Youngstown in 1978 and moved to San Francisco, California. While he was there, he drove a taxicab, did modeling and had an acting gig with Clint Eastwood in Escape from Alcatraz.

Tom was a very Spiritual soul with his unwavering faith in God and his family. His chosen faith was Christian Science. His Spirituality was pure, loving and simple, he lived what he spoke. His smile was contagious and his amazing positive spirt came through to all those who knew him. For 45 years, Tom lived in San Francisco he was very involved in the community, a great humanitarian. He was known there for his kindness and generosity, serving those less fortunate.

He was a caregiver for 30 years, as well as a property manager. Tom was also an inspiring writer. He wrote many short stories of his life and his experiences of San Francisco. He ended every story with “And for that I am Grateful, Thank You” and he meant it.

Before returning home to Youngstown, he was surrounded by love, care and support from his friends, Valeria Rossi and Brian Cutillo. Tom came home in August to spend his remaining time with immediate family that included his aunt, Esther Stamford and sister-in-law, Geri Kaster.

Tom is survived by his sisters, Mary Ellen Dorbish of Boardman and Karen Kaster of New Mexico and brother, John Kaster of Boardman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Margaret and brothers, Dennis and David Kaster.

A memorial service for Tom will be held at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman on Saturday October 28, 2023. Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m., with military honors performed by the United Sates Army.

A special Thank You to the Hospice of the Valley for everything they did to make Tom feel at peace.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, OH 44420.

