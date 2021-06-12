Timothy “Tim” A. Guju, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy A. Guju, 57, of Gloucester Point, Virginia, passed unexpectedly at his home after a very brief illness, on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Tim was born November 21, 1963, son of George and Theresa “Teddi” Morgan Guju and was raised in Canfield, Ohio.

Tim graduated from Youngstown State University, with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and he moved to North Carolina in 1990 and then moved to Virginia in 2004.

He was an Eagle Scout of Troop 115, Canfield (was so proud that his son, Bryon, also was an Eagle Scout) and earned Wood Badge.

Tim was Cub Scout leader and assistant Scout Master of Troop 113 in Guinea, Virginia.

He was employed as a site supervisor for Lambert Cable, was a member of St. Bernadette Parish and Deputy Grand Knight – Knights of Columbus, Father Albert Todd Council, Fuquay Varina, North Carolina.

Tim was an active responder in Community Emergency Response Team, responsible for many food drives, often being sole contributor, anonymously.

He loved being outside, working, camping, hiking and was so immensely proud of his son and excited for Byron’s future.

Tim leaves to cherish his memory his son, T. Byron Guju of Gloucester Point, Virginia; his father, George of Canfield; his siblings, George (Judy) Guju, Michael (Dawn) Guju, Marcy Sebest, Carolyn (Paul) Kotsol, Theresa (Eric) Bohr, plus several nieces and nephews. He also leaves Byron’s mother, Dorothea Guju, of Virginia.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Teddi Guju; brother-in-law, Joseph Sebest, Jr. and an infant sister.

Private interment will be held for Timothy at Resurrection Cemetery, with committal prayers by Father Dave Merzweiller.

The Guju family has request material donations in Tim’s memory be given to Sink or Swim, 6713 Paramount Court, Gloucester, VA 23061.

(Provides mental health assistance and Tim gave much of his time and own materials to this organization).

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.