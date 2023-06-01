BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Walton Motheral, beloved by family and friends, lost his battle with cancer on Monday, May 26, 2023 and passed away peacefully.

Born on March 30, 1948, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of George Brinton and Virginia Walton Motheral and had two siblings, Brint and Megan.

Tom spent his childhood in Pittsburgh and attended Camp Keewaydin as a youth. There, he fostered his love for the outdoors and later became a camp counselor.

His high school years were spent at Mercersburg Academy in Mercerburg, Pennsylvania, where he played football and swam competitively. Tom went on to Ohio University, where he met the love of his life, Joan and earned a degree in communication.

The couple married on June 29, 1974 and had two sons, Thomas Theodore “Ted” and Mark Brinton. They settled in Boardman, Ohio, became active community members and resided there all of their married lives.

Professionally, Tom enjoyed a successful sales career spanning several decades. He started at Mine Safety Appliances (MSA), dedicating 22 years to safety and sales. In 2001, Tom transitioned to the hazmat industry and ultimately found his most rewarding sales experience at Premium Environmental Services (PES), working alongside the company’s owner and friend, Jamey Sundys. He retired on his 75th birthday, appreciating his time spent with coworkers and customers from various trucking companies across the US.

Tom’s selflessness was evident in the love and support he offered his family. He delighted in traveling with his loved ones, creating memories on special occasions and cherishing his three grandchildren.

In his free time, Tom enjoyed various outdoor activities such as skiing, tennis and walking with his wife, however, swimming remained his lifelong passion. As a U.S. Masters swimmer, he ranked in the top-10 for butterfly swimmers in his age group.

Tom and the entire Motheral family shared a profound love for Pittsburgh sports. Throughout his life, he passionately supported the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and Panthers, always eager to share his love for these teams with friends and family. Whether he was cheering from the stands with a Terrible Towel or watching the games from home, his unwavering loyalty to the Pittsburgh sports community was a defining aspect of his life. Many were surprised and impressed by Tom’s encyclopedic knowledge of sports, further exemplifying his dedication.

Remembered for his great sense of humor, contagious laughter and ability to connect with others, Tom was a captivating storyteller who enjoyed sending humorous emails to friends. He had two great loves: his family and his deep Christian faith.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, George Brinton; mother, Virginia Walton and sister, Megan.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Joan Soroka; sons, Ted and Mark; daughter-in-law, Tara (Santarelli) and three grandchildren, Colton Theodore, Everly Catherine and Maren Rose. Tom also leaves behind his brother, Brinton, who resides in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Florida. All were loved and adored by Tom.

In accordance with Tom’s last wishes, a private ceremony was held at Resurrection Cemetery on Thursday June 1, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, Tom requested that tributes be made to Mercersburg Academy (C/O Susan Orton), 100 Academy Drive, Mercersburg, PA 17236.

Tom maintained a special relationship with Mercersburg throughout his life, following the swimming program, attending all reunions and keeping close ties with faculty and classmates.

His family would like to thank all of those who touched his life and shared his deep Christian beliefs, especially through his final months.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

