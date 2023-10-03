BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas W. Maher, 76, passed away peacefully Monday, October 2.

He was born February 14, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of James and Margaret Joyce Maher.

After graduating from Boardman High School in 1965, Tom enlisted in the Marine Corps as a reservist.

Upon his discharge from the Marine Corp, Tom went to work as a locomotive engineer for Erie Lackawanna, Conrail and Norfolk & Southern Railroads following a long family tradition of working on the rails. He belonged to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers Union.

Tom was known for his love of buying trucks, motorcycles and cars, especially corvettes. He enjoyed listening to Carlos Santana and going to casinos in Las Vegas, where his Irish luck was always on his side. Tom had a great sense of humor and had one liners for everything. He was very protective of his family and enjoyed his friends wherever he went.

Tom married the love of his life, the former Beverly Smith, on September 7, 1968 and just celebrated 55 years of marriage.

Along with his loving wife, Tom leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Jaime (Scott) Owen; son, Tommy (Misty) Maher; grandchildren, Maddie and Straun; sister, Vel (Ron) Kalby; brothers-in-law, Ed (Iva) Smith and Dan (Kari) Smith; many nieces and nephews and his loveable dog, Bailey.

Along with his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his in-laws, Edward (Margaret) Smith and grandparents, William (Velma) Joyce and Thomas (Bridget) Maher.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 5, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman and from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. Friday, October 6, 2023, at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Tom’s family wishes to thank Dr. Duran, his staff, the staff at Hampton Woods and the Cleveland Clinic for their care and support.

He will be truly missed.

