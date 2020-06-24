Thomas W. Hull, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Kevin W. Peters and concelebrated by Rev. Edward P. Noga at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 26 at St. Patrick Church for Thomas Hull, 82, of Youngstown who passed peacefully Tuesday morning, June 23 with his loving family by his side.

Thomas was born in Poland on August 16, 1937, a son of Alfred William and Agnes Marie (Gill) Hull.

He graduated from Youngstown State University with a BS in Accounting.

Thomas was a devout Catholic, a parishioner at St. Patrick Church and was on Parish Council, the finance committee and the bereavement luncheon committee.

He loved spending time with his family.

He married the former Virginia Lee Mattern Rees on January 29, 1956 in Hernando, Mississippi and together they shared 64 years.

Thomas joined the Army November 1954 and was part of the 101st Airborne. He attained the rank of Specialist Third Class and Staff Sargent.

After returning to the area in 1957, he was the Financial Executive at General Fireproofing, Bliss Manufacturing and Austintown Tool and Die. Thomas also was the former owner of Cornersburg Party Shop.

He was past president of the Fifth Avenue Neighbor Association.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Virginia; his children, William (Carla) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Brian (Catherine) of Berlin, Connecticut, Matthew (Theresa) of Manassas, Virginia, Kathryn (Guy) Pietra of Garrettsville, Ohio, Jennifer (Paul) Harris of Canfield, Marsha (James) Campana of Canfield and Douglas of New Middletown; 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a sister, Jane M. Steinbeck of Columbus.

Besides his parents Thomas is preceded in death by son, John Charles, who passed away in 1964 and brothers, Alfred Raymond, Edward W. and David Kenneth.

Material tributes can be made in Thomas’ name to St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

