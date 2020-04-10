Thomas “MAC” B. McKenzie, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas B. “MAC” McKenzie, age 79, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

He was the husband of Rachel A. (Jones) McKenzie and father to Thomas B. (Charlene) McKenzie, Jr., Timothy P. (Sharon) McKenzie and Traci (Daniel) McKenzie Kloos.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Lynn McKenzie.

Born in Youngstown Ohio, he was the son of Stephen McKenzie and Ethel Knott McKenzie.

The youngest of three children, he is survived by his sister, Jean (McKenzie) Baun of Carlyle, Illinois and his brother, Ken (Grace) McKenzie of Boardman, Ohio.

Tom graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1959.

He served 45 years as a signalman maintainer for the Erie Lackawanna Railway, Conrail and completed his tenure with Norfolk Southern Railway in 2002.

In his retirement years, he spent time traveling the United States with his wife in their motorhome; spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed NASCAR racing and watching his son’s drag race at Quaker City Motorsports Park. He was a longtime member of Tri County 4 Wheelers Club where he served one term as president of the organization. He loved all things cars. He restored numerous jeeps, cars and trucks throughout his life and spent many years behind the wheel racing the jeeps he built with his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.

A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a date later this summer.

Arrangements have been trusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

