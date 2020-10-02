Thomas M. Markovich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Markovich, 54 passed away peacefully Tuesday September 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Thomas was born January 4, 1966 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas J. and Peggy Yankulak Markovich.

He was a 1984 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was a project manager for Valley Electric Consolidated.

He was a member of St. Peter and Paul Church and enjoyed camping at Western Reserve Campgrounds and jet skiing on Lake Erie.

Along with his mother, Thomas leaves to cherish his memory his Brother John (Jackie) Markovich, nephews Patrick and Daniel, niece Laure, and his golden retrievers Lacy and Tess.

He is preceded in death by his father Thomas J. Markovich who passed February 2, 2016.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Joseph Rudjak at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Peter & Paul Church 421 Covington St. Youngstown.

Due to the current health crisis, friends are kindly asked to wear a mask or face covering and to follow all social-distancing guidelines ( 6-foot rule ) not to linger after visiting with the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

