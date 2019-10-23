Thomas “Lumpy” Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Lumpy” Smith, 70, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, October 22, 2019, with his family by his side.

Tom was born February 22, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of Robert E and Margaret Welsh Smith.

He was a 1967 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

After graduation, Tom enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam.

Upon returning from Vietnam, Tom became a self-employed roofer.

He was a generous person, and donated food to both the Rescue Mission and the Boys & Girls Club.

Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sister, Carol Martin, brother, Richard Evans, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Linda Evans, Robert Smith and Myron Smith.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, followed immediately by a funeral service at 4:00 p.m.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44510, in his memory.

