Thomas Karl Gondel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Karl Gondel passed away March 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Thomas was born October 11, 1941 on the East Side of Youngstown to Karl and Elizabeth Hernan Gondel.

After attending Ursuline High School, Tom worked as a painter for Carney Painting.

A lifelong resident of Youngstown, he married Kathleen George on September 7, 1968.

He had an affinity for antique cars, bulldogs and writing. His favorite pastime was spending time on the water fishing with his sons.

Thomas is survived by his wife Kathleen, his children Michael Gondel, Joseph Gondel and Therese (Samuel) Snow, his sister Beth (Alan) Hauck and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth (Hernan) Gondel, Karl Gondel and his sister Carol Delfraino.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Karl Gondel, please visit our tribute store.