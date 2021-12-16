YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Joseph Turkovic, 68, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, December 12 at his home.

Thomas was born October 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of Thomas and Dorothy Gasper Turkovic.

He was a 1972 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Thomas had a big heart and loved spending time with family and friends. He was a big Harley Davidson fan and enjoyed woodburning art and collecting guns.

Thomas leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Carey (Daniel) Greiner, Rachael (John) Lyda, Erica Turkovic, Jessica (Raun) Brooks, Nicole (Rizaldy) Costa and Chalsea Turkovic; sister, Laura (William) Clark; twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Thomas is preceded in death by a sister, Ramona Turkovic.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Material tributes can be made in Thomas’s memory to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

