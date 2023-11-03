YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Thomas Joseph Dailey, who departed this world on November 1, 2023. Tom was born August 17, 1948, to his parents, Donald {Duke} and Mary Norma Fleming Dailey, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Tom was a determined go-getter, demonstrating his work ethic at an impressively young age of eleven as the caddy master at Tippecanoe Country Club. After graduating from Ursuline High School in 1966, where he excelled in baseball, football, and golf, Tom pursued higher education at Youngstown State University.

Following his academic journey, he embarked on a remarkable thirty-five-year career with John Hancock. Later, Tom co-founded the esteemed partnership of Dailey, Dobransky, and Associates. This venture flourished thanks to the unwavering support and dedication of Rochelle Milhoun throughout three and a half decades.

Tom and his family were devout members of Saint Christine’s Catholic Church, a lifelong commitment that mirrored the active role his parents played as founding parishioners.

He lived a life filled with fun, music, gambling, and parties with family and friends. His home was always open to anyone and everyone. He was an investment broker and had many clients throughout Ohio and Florida. Everyone loved Tom and trusted him without a second thought. He loved sports, including football, basketball, baseball, etc. The family was divided in their favorite football teams, The Browns and the Steelers. He always appreciated the competition when the two teams played, and however the game ended, he relished the time spent with family. Another cherished commodity was his beloved Handles Ice Cream. He was generous with his time and money and never judged a soul.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Noreen Devore Haas; first wife, Elizabeth Claire Vimmerstedt; children, Kelly (Bob), Kim (Chris), and Thomas II (Faith); son, Trey; grandchildren, Bobby (Allison), Alyssa, Christopher (Megan), Thomas, Bo, and Sara; and great-grandchildren, Sage and Leo. He is also survived by his siblings Tim (Joan) Dailey and Debbie ( Hal) Withrow, nephew Sean Withrow, niece Hayley (John) Wolfe, great-nephew Wesley and great-niece Olivia.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Kathy Glock, and his daughter, Kristine.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Edward J Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512.

A mass of Christian burial will be held to celebrate Tom’s life on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church celebrated by Rev John Jerek. Friends and family are invited to attend to pay their respects and share their memories.

