Thomas J. Shutrump, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Shutrump devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend completed his earthly journey surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Tom was born Easter Sunday April 17, 1938, the tenth child of Fred and Helen Buchman Shutrump on their 21st wedding anniversary.

Tom was a graduate of St. Patrick grade school Youngstown, St. Vincent Preparatory High School, Latrobe, Pennsylvania and attended Ursuline High School grades nine and ten. He cherished his close friendships, attending all Ursuline reunions and social gatherings. He attended Dayton University, Youngstown University and was a graduate of I.C.S. in Building Construction.

He was a partner with his family in Charles Shutrump & Sons Construction Company, United Construction, Wedgewood Plaza, Inc. and later a commercial real estate broker, Thomas J. Shutrump Realty.

Tom was a proud United States Army veteran, having volunteered for the draft.

Tom was a devout Catholic and loved church history. His faith and family were his number-one focus throughout his life. Tom had a deep devotion to the Divine Mercy Chaplet and the Blessed Virgin Mary, saying the Rosary and the Chaplet each day and watching EWTN. He was a member of St. Charles Church, Eucharistic Minister, member of the Parish Council, Parish Renewal, Men and Women United for Life, Cursillo, Colony Dance Club and Ohio Culture.

He was a proud Third- and Fourth-Degree Knights of Columbus and is especially grateful to his family, friends and brother Knights for prayers and support.

Tom’s favorite pastimes were breaking bread with family and friends and a road trip to anywhere. He was gentle, kind, loyal and had a great sense of humor. He found the good in every situation saying, “this too, is a blessing in disguise.” Tom was a brave and gracious warrior, having fought Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis for four years. His fight became a journey of hope, unwavering faith, and gratitude, saying “it’s all for Jesus”. His journey was an ever-present lesson to others to live life every day with faith, perseverance, and a positive attitude.

Tom always said, “his biggest success was marrying his loving wife Jayne Gilboy Shutrump” January 27, 1962, six wonderful children and their spouses and 11 grandchildren. His first great-grandchild, Baby Kimble will grace the family in September: Jayne (Mike) Evans, Erika, Michael Evans of Boardman, Thomas (Lori) Shutrump, Tom, Tim, John, Julia Shutrump of Cincinnati, Amy (Jeff) Lorimer, Boardman, Jeffrey (Christina) Lorimer of Colorado, Jacqueline (Ryan) Simmons, Poland, Erin (Rusty) Kimble, New Springfield, Christopher (Missy) and Christopher Michael Shutrump of Powell, Patrick (Devin) Shutrump, Pittsburgh and Mary (Dave) and David Andrew Profusek of Ravenna. Tom, also, leaves his sister, Carole (Jack) Reardon of Boardman; sister-in-law, Linda Shutrump (George); his sisters and brothers-in-law, Gary and Mary Gilboy, Omaha, Nebraska, Margie and Tom Kelly, close friend and business partner of Boardman, Pat and Steve Britt, Nunica, Michigan, Brian and Mary Gilboy, Twinsburg and many loving nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles (Betty) Shutrump, Fred (Betty) Shutrump, George (Virginia) Shutrump and John Paul (Mickey) Shutrump; sisters, Louise (Jim) Nuth, Betty Jane Hoyt, Marian (Ted) Humphrey and Dorothy (John) Balint; his mother and father in-law, John and Jane Gilboy and brothers-in-law, Jack and Ted Gilboy.

The family is truly grateful for Fr. Gerald DeLucia, Fr. Philip Rogers and dear friend, Jeanie DiVincenzo who brought Holy Communion to Tom and Jayne every day during his journey; Hospice of the Valley, Renee, Janet, Jane, Richard, Pete, Brittany and the many Hospice volunteers; Dr. Roy Morcos, Dr. Nicholas Proia, Dr. Jeffrey Fedorko, Dr. Issam Nemeh. We would, also, like to express our unending love, gratitude and praise to our children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and wonderful friends who made our journey a blessed memory with their undying love and devotion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no calling hours.

A private Mass of Christian burial celebrated by Reverend Philip Rogers, will be held at St. Charles Church, Boardman, Ohio.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

There will be a celebration of Tom’s life scheduled at a later date.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to St Charles Borromeo Parish, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512; Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, “Dollar Store” gift cards to Sister Jerome’s Poor, 4250 Shields Rd, Canfield, OH 44406; Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, Ohio, 4250 Shields Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or Eternal World Television Network (EWTN), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210 https://sd.ewtn.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas J. Shutrump, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.