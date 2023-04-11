YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. O’Connor, Sr. 91, of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, in the presence of his loved ones.

He was born on March 11, 1932, in Youngstown, the son of James and Ottilia Nadolny O’Connor.

After graduating from Ursuline High School in 1951 he was drafted into the United States Army, serving in Korea with the 780th field artillery. He obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant and rose to the position of Chief of Firing Battery.

Upon completion of his tour of duty, he returned home to attend Youngstown College and to his former employer, Republic Steel.

During this time, he met the love of his life Florence McNicholas. They were married on June 21, 1958.

He retired from Republic Steel as Safety Director of the Mahoning Valley District.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James O’Connor, sister Marie DePascale and his beloved wife Florence.

He leaves his daughter Karen O’Connor of Poland and son Thomas, Jr. of Youngstown, brother Jerome O’Connor of Arizona and Patricia (Robert) Hughes of Cornersburg, along with numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

Tom was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Guardians fan. He loved reading, working in the yard and golfing.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown 44504. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends of Thomas may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the O’Connor family.

