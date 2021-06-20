Thomas J. Freeze, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tom Freeze, 64, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, June 13, 2021.

Tom was born December 19, 1956, in Youngstown, a son of Robert and Patricia Bissman Freeze and graduated in 1975 from Woodrow Wilson High School.

He worked for Coca-Cola Bottling for 20 years and recently worked at Carmella’s Restaurant.

Tom enjoyed camping and for the last five years, took care of his father. He was a member of Teamsters Local #377.

Along with his father, Tom leaves to cherish his memory, his brothers, Robert (Cindy) Freeze, John (Marge) Freeze, Edmund (Geri) Freeze, William (Claudia) Freeze and Paul (Linda) Freeze; sister, Karen (David) Leetch; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Freeze, Jean Freeze and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his mother, Tom is preceded in death by brothers, Charles “Butch” Freeze and James Freeze.

Funeral services for Tom were held early this past week.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

