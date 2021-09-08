Thomas J. Foran, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Foran, 86, of Canfield passed peacefully Saturday morning, September 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born on July 30, 1935, in Youngstown, the son of Robert Emmett and Della B. Devaney Foran, Sr. He was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated form South High School in 1953 and enlisted in the Army, he was honorably discharged in April of 1958.

Tom worked for 40 years for LTV Steel, inside and outside sale, he retired in 1997.

Tom and his wife are members of St. Charles Church, he was a member of A.O.H. and Irish Bob’s Men’s Club.

Tom was an avid golfer and enjoyed Notre Dame football along with the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

Tom leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Patricia A. Kumik, whom he married September 20, 1969 at St. Dominic Church and his children, Thomas J. Foran (Nicole Torres) of Boardman, Mary Ann (Todd) Oglevee of Atlanta Georgia and Brian P. (Jennifer) Foran of Boardman. Tom also leaves his grandchildren, Jack Oglevee, Alex Foran and Maria, Nicholas and Willy Torres and his sisters, Nancy (Thomas) Broderick of Tallmage and Kathy (Ted) Kumik of Jacksonville, Florida.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Foran; his sister, Mary Lou (William) Pesa and niece, Karen Pesa.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The Foran family would like to thank the staff of MVI and Dr. Michael Frangopoulos and staff.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas J. Foran, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.