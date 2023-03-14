YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas G. Tallarino passed on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at University Hospital in Cleveland Ohio, with his family surrounding him.

Thomas was born July 15, 1953, in Youngstown, son of the late Fiore “Buddy” and Ruth George Tallarino.

He was a graduate of The Rayen High School class of 1972.

Thomas was hired at the Youngstown U.S. Steel Plant In 1973, in 1981 he was transferred to the Lorain, plant where he worked for U.S. Steel Republic Steel until his retirement in 2015.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing cards but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He will be loved and missed by all that truly new and loved him.

Thomas married the love of his life and wife of 51 ½ years, Susan Jeswald Tallarino, on July 22, 1971.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Lori Tallarino (Rodney) Franklin of Canfield and Vickie Tallarino (Kevin) Lawrence and son, Thomas P. (Shawn) Tallarino, both of Elyria and grandchildren, Brittany, Kevin Malcolm, Amber Franklin and Antonio. He also leaves multiple stepgrandchildren and one great-grandchild, Gracelyn Gause; his sisters, Patty Ann Tallarino Wardle and Kathy Tallarino Booth, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Thomas was preceded in death parents; grandparents, Pete and Concetta Tallarino and Clifford and Manetta O’Neil George; brother, Pete Tallarino and sister, Concetta Tallarino Hyre and brothers-in-law, John Wardle and Richard Hyre.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:50 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. Funeral service will be celebrated by Rev. Richard Murphy at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.

The Tallarino family is going to have a celebration on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Dave & Buster’s in Westlake, Ohio

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.